SDMC plans automatic parking for 400 cars

According to SDMC officials, the facility will come up at the busy M-Block market in the Greater Kailash-I area of south Delhi.

Published: 13th November 2021 07:48 AM

Car parking

The proposal was passed in a meeting of the SDMC standing committee. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will build an automated multi-level parking facility in Greater Kailash-I for around 400 cars to ease congestion on arterial roads and solve haphazard parking, officials said.

According to SDMC officials, the facility will come up at the busy M-Block market in the Greater Kailash-I area of south Delhi. The proposal was passed in a meeting of the SDMC standing committee on Friday.

“The capacity of the automated multi-level parking at GK-1 will be 399 cars. It will be developed on the lines of the one in Green Park,” a senior SDMC official said, adding the process of designing and tendering is expected to be started soon.

Officials said the proposal was first drafted in 2019 but could not get approval from the standing committee earlier due to “procedural delays” and the COVID-19 pandemic. SDMC Standing Committee chairperson B K Oberoi said the proposal to construct the parking facility will be sent to the House for formal approval. 

Officials said the M-block market of Greater Kailash-1 is one of the popular places of south Delhi and is prone to traffic congestion due to haphazard parking of vehicles on roads sides. 

