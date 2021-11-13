Two arrested for e-wallet fraud of Rs 50,000 using lost phone in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested for allegedly duping a person by withdrawing Rs 50,000 from his e-wallet through fraudulent means in Burari area, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay (40), a resident of Mukundpur, and Rahul Dass (24), a resident of Burari. On November 3, one Sandeep Sharma lodged a complaint about the loss of his mobile phone.

On November 5 when he bought a new phone and activated the SIM card, he saw that his PhonePe wallet was active and an amount of Rs 52,860 was withdrawn by an unidentified person following which, he filed a complaint.

Police obtained record from the e-wallet app and identified the beneficiary. Thereafter, Sanjay and Dass were arrested. Dass found the lost phone and opened its lock. Taking Sanjay’s help, he made the transactions.