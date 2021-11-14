STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Take out at least a day to travel via cycle, Sisodia urges Delhiites as air quality improves slightly

Published: 14th November 2021 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the national capital shrouded in smog, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The air quality of Delhi has improved to 'very poor' from the 'severe' category on Sunday, with the AQI being recorded at 338.

The air quality index of neighbouring areas of Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida was recorded at 312, 368, 301 and 357, respectively.

The overall air quality index of Delhi was recorded at 338 at 9.05 am.

In Delhi, the air quality index of Lodhi Road, Pusa Road, Chandni Chowk and Delhi airport was recorded at 295, 313, 352 and 321 respectively, according to the Sameer app.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had announced various emergency measures, including closure of schools for one week, ban on construction activities work from home at government offices, to deal with the pollution crisis faced by the city.

Kejriwal after an emergency meeting told reporters that his government would also present a plan of lockdown before the Supreme Court.

Authorities on Friday had advised people to limit outdoor activities and told government and private offices to cut vehicle use by at least 30 per cent as air quality in Delhi-NCR inched towards the emergency level amid a rise in emissions from farm fires and unfavourable meteorological conditions.

A sub-committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) said meteorological conditions will be highly unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants till November 18 and agencies concerned must be fully ready to implement measures under "emergency" category.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.1, three notches below the season's average, on Sunday.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 83 per cent.

The weather office has predicted a mainly clear sky with moderate fog in the morning with a maximum temperature expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday urged Delhiites to take out at least a day to travel via cycle or bus to reduce pollution.

His remarks came as he flagged off a cycle rally as part of the Delhi government's Rahagiri program at West Vinod Nagar, Patparganj on Sunday.

"We're taking Rahgiri to every corner of Delhi. Initially, it'll be organized at 6 locations in 6 weeks. The message is to reduce pollution on your part", he tweeted.

He further said that "To reduce pollution, foremost responsibility lies with the govt to make rules & regulations. Then the industrial sector and thirdly, we as individuals; take out at least a day to travel via cycle/bus".

He also suggested that people in the construction industry should come up with technology that reduces pollution during construction activities.

"People can ride a cycle at least once a month to prevent pollution and save the environment for future generations," said Sisodia.

(With ANI Inputs)

