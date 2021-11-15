Delay not justified: Delhi High Court tells consumer forum

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has expressed concern over the delay in the manner of functioning of the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum, Jankapuri, and said that this was a cause for consternation.

“The delay of 14 years has taken place, despite the parties having concluded evidence within one year of the filing of the complaint, because the forum has not finally heard the matter and passed the final judgment. There can be no justification for such a long delay in finally hearing the matter,” said Justice Pratibha Singh while directing a 14-year-old dispute pending before the consumer forum to be decided by December 20.

“Considering the protracted delay in hearing this matter, it is directed that the case shall be listed before the said Consumer Forum on 22nd November, 2021. The matter shall then be heard and final judgment shall be passed by 20th December, 2021,” the court said.

The court also directed the Registrar General to obtain a report from the consumer forum, Jankapuri, to send details of the list of cases pending for hearing and the status of vacancies of presiding officers including chairperson and members.

The court was hearing a petition of a man who had lost his 13-year-old son and had filed a consumer complaint against the Employees State Insurance Corporation and the Employees State Insurance Hospital. In his petition the man had claimed that there was medical negligence which led to the demise of his young son. The man had then filed a complaint before the Consumer Forum in 2007.