STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Court vindicates police investigation into 2020 Delhi riots

The court observed that while dealing with the cases related to the riots, it has noticed that members of both the communities have been arraigned as accused and have been chargesheeted by the police.

Published: 16th November 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi riots, Delhi violence

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi in February 2020. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A court handling the Delhi riots cases has observed that the city police has done its work with utmost integrity and the investigation has not been done on communal lines. The court observed that while dealing with the cases related to the riots, it has noticed that members of both the communities have been arraigned as accused and have been chargesheeted by the police.

"Maybe some lapses have occurred during the investigation of these cases related to the riots, but even those lapses also don’t give any slightest indication that the investigation was not fair and impartial or that it was on communal lines," said judge Virendra Bhatt while hearing a bail matter related to Delhi riots case.

The court was hearing a bail application of one Arif who was part of a mob which had allegedly attacked one Alok Tiwari with rods, stones and bottles etc. thereby causing his death in February 2020.

Seeking bail for Arif, his counsel Mehmood Pracha argued that the riots had taken place at the instance of certain political vested interests to derail the peaceful protest which was going on against the newly promulgated CAA/NRC. He said that riots in northeast Delhi in the last week of February, 2020 were not actually communal riots. 

"The riots had taken place at the instance of certain political vested interests to derail the peaceful protest which was going on against the newly promulgated CAA/NRC by the Parliament of India.  He argued that only the persons belonging to Muslim community like the applicant herein were targeted by the police in the aftermath of the riots and were arraigned in false criminal cases," said Pracha.

Objecting to this, the court said that the submissions made by Pracha had not pointed out any material on record to substantiate his claim that the riots were not communal in nature or were the handiwork of any political party.

The court said that the submissions made by Pracha were not in good taste. "These are noted with immense disgust, repugnance and strong disapproval," the court added.

Court said that Pracha was painting the entire Delhi Police with a communal brush by saying that the criminal cases related to the riots had been fastened upon the members of Muslim community alone. The court dismissed the bail application of Arif and said that there was every likelihood that the applicant might approach or intimidate the only eye witness or might try to abscond, if released on bail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi riots 2020 Delhi riots Delhi police Delhi police investigation 2020 riots chargesheet
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp