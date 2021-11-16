DSEU-trained team to attend IndiaSkills event

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A dedicated team from the national capital for the first time will participate at ‘IndiaSkills’ event. The skill champions have been trained by Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) with the support of 20 world-class training partners across Delhi and India, providing more than 3,800 hours of training.

While interacting with the candidates, Vice-Chancellor DSEU Neharika Vohra said, “We are proud to have bagged an opportunity to train and prepare the Delhi contingent for the World Skills Competition. This is the first time Delhi is sending a dedicated team to participate at the event.

DSEU has ensured the best skill-specific training and face-the-world training for all the participants with 20 well-renowned training partners to make sure that each contestant is ready to provide their best performance in the competition.”

The team that will win at the Chandigarh skill tournament will get the opportunity to represent India at WorldSkills to be held in Shanghai. Karan Singhania, a participant skilled in Mobile Robotics added “I am looking forward to participating in a healthy competition, and qualifying for IndiaSkills and WorldSkills.” Another participant, Fashion Technology star Sirat, said, “My training was not only skill-specific but also inculcated the Face the World aspect which groomed my personality and has given me immense confidence to approach the competition in the right spirit.”

Candidates who qualify the regional competitions will then be trained for IndiaSkills by DSEU and will represent Delhi at the national level in Bengaluru. The Delhi team will be participating in 28 different skill domains such as Automobile Technology, Fashion Technology, Cooking, Mobile Robotics, and so on, at the regional competitions to be held between November 15-18.