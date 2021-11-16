STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspension of corrupt councillors just a gimmick by BJP: AAP MLA Atishi

One of these councilors, Sanjay Thakur, was suspended by the BJP on September 19 for six years.

AAP MLA Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Atishi on Wednesday alleged that BJP's move of suspending their "corrupt" councillors was just a "gimmick", as senior party leaders and MPs have been publically declaring their fondness for the expelled councillors.

This September, the BJP had suspended three municipal councillors after allegations of corruption cropped up against them. One of these councilors, Sanjay Thakur, was suspended by the BJP on September 19 for six years.

"Three BJP MPs including Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri and Anil Jain not only participated at the recent Chhath event organised by Thakur, but also praised him. This only shows their token anti-corruption stance just because civic elections are approaching," said Atishi.

She said that not just one, but two sitting BJP MPs attended festivities held by Sanjay Thakur. "Tiwari, who accompanied him on stage and openly praised him, and then Bidhuri who followed suit calling him a great councillor. Not just this, a press conference in favour of Sanjay Thakur was held by Tiri," she said. 

