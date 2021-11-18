STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal meets former WWE star Great Khali, says he was impressed with AAP's work in Delhi

According to an official release, Khali showed his willingness to support the endeavours of the government in future.

Published: 18th November 2021 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

WWE wrestler Khali with Delhi CM Kejriwal. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as ''The Great Khali''.

Khali, according to an official release, during his meeting with the chief minister not only expressed his appreciation for the initiatives taken up in the national capital under the AAP government but also showed his willingness to support the endeavours of the government in future.

He was accompanied by Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh.

"Today, I met The Great Khali, a wrestler who has made India famous all over the world. He liked the work done on electricity, water and school and hospital in Delhi," Kejriwal said on his Twitter handle.

According to the government release, Khali, while talking to the chief minister, drew comparisons of the Delhi development model with the rest of the country and stated "how proud he felt to see such work take place in the national capital".

"He was smitten by the development that has taken place in Delhi and said that he is willing to support the Kejriwal government in whatever way possible for the betterment of the society," it added.

The meeting took place ahead of the Punjab assembly polls set to take place next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wwe great khali khali Kejriwal
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp