STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Our executive suffers from policy paralysis': SC refrains from passing directive on Delhi pollution

The court made scathing observations against governments, bureaucracy, media and people in general, even as it asked authorities not to lower the guard.

Published: 18th November 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles checked for pollution at a city refilling station

Vehicles checked for pollution at a city refilling station. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, refrained from passing any harsh directives on the worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR for now after the Centre, listing a slew of measures taken to address the issue, assured that the condition would improve after Sunday.

However, the court made scathing observations against governments, bureaucracy, media and people in general, even as it asked authorities not to lower the guard and slated the next hearing for November 24.

The executive in the country was suffering from a policy paralysis and the court had to step in for bringing down the rising levels of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana observed, as it pulled up the bureaucracy for dithering over the steps to take to deal with any situation.

ALSO READ| Private Delhi hospital to write 'pollution-related' in diagnosis of ICU patients

"They do not want to take any decision. They want courts to pass orders and they are happy to implement it," the bench said. "It is unfortunate that bureaucracy has come to this pass... The bureaucracy has gone into inertia and they don’t want to do anything, like using sprinklers or water buckets…we have to say,” the CJI said. “It is apathy and just apathy," added Justice DY Chandrachud.

"There has to be some responsibility. Not everything can be done through judicial order," the bench noted.

It asked the Centre and states to implement in letter and spirit the decisions taken at the emergency meeting held by the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas. The Commission had on Tuesday directed closing down of educational institutes and stopping construction activities, among other measures. 

The bench also came down heavily on "people sitting in Delhi in five-, seven-stars" for criticising farmers for contributing to pollution through stubble burning. "Have you seen their earning per landholding? How will they afford these machines (for crop residue disposal)?" it asked, while pointing out that the contribution of transportation as a pollution source or firecrackers is ignored.

ALSO READ| Delhi: TV debates causing more pollution than anybody, says Supreme Court

The bench said that debates on TV channels were creating more pollution. "They don’t understand the issue and they say anything they like...They have their own agenda. We are here for a specific purpose. We want to bring down pollution," he said.

SC makes hard-hitting observations on pollution

  • People sitting in five star and seven (star) facilities in Delhi keep on accusing the farmers... Have you seen their earnings? 

  • We know it all: gas guzzlers, tractors, hi-fi cars are plying in Delhi on every route. You’re saying you’ll encourage people to stop it. How will you?... And who will accept?

  • Debates on TV are creating more pollution... They don’t understand what is happening 

  • It is apathy and just apathy… The bureaucracy has developed some sort of inertia... How to stop a car, seize a vehicle, how to stop a fire has to be done by this court 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi air pollution Delhi air quality Delhi pollution NCR pollution
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp