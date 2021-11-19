STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Air pollution: Delhi starts second phase of 'Red Light On, Gadi Off' campaign

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday visited ITO crossing and appealed to public to extend their support to make successful the fight against pollution.

Published: 19th November 2021 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajpath shrouded in smog, in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To reduce vehicular pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday started the second phase of its fortnight-long "Red Light On, Gadi Off" campaign at 100 crossings in the city.

The campaign was started on October 18 and was to end on November 18 but seeing the spike in pollution levels the government has decided to start the second phase of the campaign from Friday.

Rai said that different researches have shown that nearly 30 per cent of pollution in Delhi is due to its internal sources in which vehicular emissions are major contributors.

He said that everyday one person on an average burns fuel for 20-25 minutes at traffic junctions throughout the day. This is wastage and also major source of pollution.

"The main aim of the 'Red Light On, Gadi Off' campaign is to reduce vehicular pollution in the city. We have now decided to extend this campaign for 15 days from today and continue till December 3," Rai told reporters at ITO crossing. He requested the public to participate actively in the campaign and fight against pollution. Rai said that the Delhi government has been taking all necessary steps to control pollution in the city.

These steps include ban on entry of trucks, except for those carrying essential goods; 100 per cent work from home for all government employees, among others. Responding to the central government's move to repeal the contentious three farm laws, Rai said that it is a victory of farmers and their movement.

"This is a big victory of farmers' movement. The central government should not only formally take back these laws in next parliament session but also make law on the MSP (minimum support price) for farmers benefit," Rai said.

