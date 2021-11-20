STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

New Delhi bags first rank in cleanest small city category under Swachch Sarvekshan 2021

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has also been certified as a 5-Star garbage-free and water-plus city by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA).

Published: 20th November 2021 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

A deserted view of India gate during countrywide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi

India Gate in New Delhi (File Photo| ANI)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has bagged the first rank in the cleanest city category in the Swachch Sarvekshan 2021 announced on Saturday. 

The NDMC area comprises Lutyens Delhi, the seat of the central government. The area houses important buildings such as the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Parliament House, embassies, the Supreme Court, the North and South Blocks, the residences of the Prime Minister and members of Parliament. 

NDMC has also been certified as a 5-Star garbage-free and water-plus city by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA). All this has placed NDMC as Platinum City (Divya) in Prerak DAUUR Samman.

NDMC Chairman Dharmendra and secretary Isha Khosla received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind. 

ALSO READ | Swachh Survekshan: Indore gets cleanest city tag for 5th year in a row; Chhattishgarh cleanest state

Swachh Survekshan is the world’s largest cleanliness survey carried out in India with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India garbage-free under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The mission started in 2016 when only 73 cities participated. Now the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) has declared the result of the 6th Swachh Survekshan survey 2021 in which 4,320 towns/cities participated.

The Swachh Amrit Mahotsav award ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Saturday in which awards have been given to approximately 300 cities in various categories.

"NDMC is continuously striving to establish excellence in service standards and aims to provide world-class civic amenities to its residents. In this endeavour NDMC in association with MoUHA has made the event Zero garbage event NDMC today in New Delhi," said an official. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NDMC Swachch Sarvekshan New Delhi Lutyens Delhi cleanest city in India cleanest small city
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp