New Delhi bags first rank in cleanest small city category under Swachch Sarvekshan 2021

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has bagged the first rank in the cleanest city category in the Swachch Sarvekshan 2021 announced on Saturday.

The NDMC area comprises Lutyens Delhi, the seat of the central government. The area houses important buildings such as the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Parliament House, embassies, the Supreme Court, the North and South Blocks, the residences of the Prime Minister and members of Parliament.

NDMC has also been certified as a 5-Star garbage-free and water-plus city by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA). All this has placed NDMC as Platinum City (Divya) in Prerak DAUUR Samman.

NDMC Chairman Dharmendra and secretary Isha Khosla received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Swachh Survekshan is the world’s largest cleanliness survey carried out in India with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India garbage-free under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The mission started in 2016 when only 73 cities participated. Now the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) has declared the result of the 6th Swachh Survekshan survey 2021 in which 4,320 towns/cities participated.

The Swachh Amrit Mahotsav award ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Saturday in which awards have been given to approximately 300 cities in various categories.

"NDMC is continuously striving to establish excellence in service standards and aims to provide world-class civic amenities to its residents. In this endeavour NDMC in association with MoUHA has made the event Zero garbage event NDMC today in New Delhi," said an official.