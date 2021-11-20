'Saw some really bad days': Siblings who treated injured at farmers' protest site in Delhi

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kanika Shah and her brother Karan left their home in Karnal last year to serve as volunteers at Singhu border. Since then, they have been taking care of a medical camp that provides basic medicines and home remedies at the protest site to cure headaches, fever, stomach ache, to those who need it Whenever the protests would take a brutal turn, the duo provided first aid to the injured. For days and nights together, the two have toiled without regret.

"We wanted to do something for our farmer community, which is why even our parents let us to come here. We work during the day and study after dinner till 1 am," says Kanika, adding they have witnessed some "really bad days here" when elders were beaten up.

Kanika is currently pursuing her Masters in Social Work while Karan is preparing for Class 12 board exams. Kanika says that she and other girls her age in her village don’t see much hope in the country for them and want to settle abroad.

However, the siblings are relieved that the farm laws were repealed and celebrated the announcement by cutting a cake along with other volunteers at the camp site.