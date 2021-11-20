STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teacher, student bodies welcome decision to repeal farm laws

However, the outfits said that the protests will continue till the government put words into action at the upcoming Parliament session.

Published: 20th November 2021 07:58 AM

People supporting farmers' agitation celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced for the repealing of the three farm reform laws

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several outfits of teachers and students on Friday welcomed the decision to repeal the three farm acts against which farmers had led a year-long offensive. The student organisations also took out victory marches to celebrate by raising slogans like ‘Chhatra-Kisan-Mazdoor Ekta Zindabad’, ‘tractors se khet ke saath sarkar ka guroor bhi jhota jata hai’ and carrying placards and posters.

The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Chhatra Yuva Sangarsh Samiti (CYSS), Student Federation of India (SFI), All India Student Association (AISA), National Student Union of India (NSUI) celebrated the  rollback the acts.

However, the outfits said that the protests will continue till the government put words into action at the upcoming Parliament session. Sumit Kataria, president, SFI Delhi, said, “We at SFI Delhi marched in solidarity with the farmer’s victory. We convey our revolutionary salutes to the farmers and remembrances to the 700-odd farmers who lost their lives in the struggle.”

Meanwhile, the DTF celebrated the day in solidarity with the scores of farmers at the Delhi borders. Nandita Narain, former president of DTF as well as Delhi University teachers’ Association (DUTA), said, “The Union government was compelled to announce the repeal as a result of the struggle of farmers, workers as part of the entire democratic movement of India. This is a great victory of the people achieved by the sacrifice of hundreds of farmers.”

