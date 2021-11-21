STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi police arrest man for hiring contract killers in ploy to murder wife

Police said that Naveen Kumar Gullaiya had paid Rs 5 lakh to Sonu and Rahul, the hired killers, to murder his wife.

Published: 21st November 2021 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Police has arrested a 36-year-old man from South Delhi's Malviya Nagar for plotting his wife's murder over an alleged extramarital affair. The woman was stabbed at least 16-17 times by hired contract killers.

Police said that Naveen Kumar Gullaiya had paid Rs 5 lakh to Sonu and Rahul, the hired killers, to murder his wife. DCP South Delhi Benita Mary Jaiker said: "On 18th November, a PCR call regarding a woman brought dead by her husband in PSRI Hospital, Sheikh Sarai, Phase-II having stabbed injuries was received at PS Malviya Nagar."

Following the murder, the police went to the crime spot. "On inquiry, Naveen said on 18th at around 2.30 PM, he along with his son had gone to a hospital in Defence Colony area leaving his wife alone at home. After visiting the doctor, he left his son at a barbershop and asked one of his employees to drop his son home and he left for office at Kalkaji," said Jaiker. 

At around 4.45 PM, his employee informed Naveen that his wife had been killed. He immediately rushed home and took his wife to PSRI Hospital where she was declared dead. During the course of the probe, the police analyzed the CCTV footage installed in the vicinity of the crime scene and found that two persons were seen entering the house but three persons came out after some time.

Upon inquiry, it was revealed that Naveen was making frequent calls to a number that was found to be of a woman who was a resident of Govindpuri.  When Naveen’s phone was checked it was found that he had received a WhatsApp call from a number which was in the name of Rahul, a resident of Transit Camp, Govindpuri. Hence, Naveen was tracked down. He confessed to the crime soon. 

Naveen revealed that he had an extramarital affair with a woman who lived in the Govind Puri area. Four months ago, his wife learned about their relationship. She started checking his location through video calls. This frustrated him so much that he decided to kill his wife.

TAGS
South Delhi Malviya Nagar Delhi Police wife murder
