'Omission in chargesheet is big slap on your logo': Court slams Delhi police for malafide case

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has slammed city police for 'deliberately' and 'intentionally' filing two distinct sets of chargesheets in a case and said that the malafide intention on part of concerned officials was writ large.

"The court leaves it absolutely to the Commissioner of Police as to what he deems fit against the erring officials but it is a big slap on Delhi Police logo of Shanti, Seva, Nyay. Nyay has been taken for a ride by them, twisted and warped as per their whims and fancies," said Additional Sessions Judge Gaurav Rao while hearing a bail application of a man where two distinct sets of chargesheets were filed by Delhi Police in a minor's rape case.

The man was arrested in March for the rape and kidnapping of a minor girl in Madanpur Khadar. In an earlier hearing on November 8, it had come to light that the police officials had omitted important details of the case in one copy and had given them to the counsel of the accused and the court. They had kept the detail in the copy of the counsel of the complainant and the public prosecutor.

In the copy which was given to the counsel of the accused and the court, the location where the victim was raped and the number of days of her confinement was missing but was present in the chargesheet given to the complainant’s counsel and the public prosecutor.

The court had asked the Commissioner of Police to initiate an inquiry into committing fraud upon the court by filing two distinct chargesheets.