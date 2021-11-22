STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man arrested for stabbing 37-year-old woman to death in Delhi

A 26-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly stabbing a 37-year-old woman to death with a pair of scissors, police said.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly stabbing a 37-year-old woman to death with a pair of scissors, police said on Monday.

Accused Chand Alam of Okhla Phase-1 was arrested on Sunday, a day after he murdered victim Jharna following a disagreement, they said.

According to the police, they found the woman's body on Sunday morning, and call detail records showed she was with a friend, Alam, the night before.

Alam was subsequently arrested from Indira Kalyan Vihar, Okhla, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he started working in an export company at Pul Prahladpur in 2015 where he came in contact with his co-worker Jharna.

They became friends and started spending time with each other.

He also used to pay her Rs 6,000 per month as the woman had allegedly demanded the money from him, the officer said.

In February, the accused came to know that Jharna was also friends with another person, Suraj.

They fought over this and he stopped paying her, the police said.

But he was upset over this and came up with a plan to kill her, they said.

On Saturday, Alam met the victim at the Badarpur bus stop and took her to an abandoned quarter near the railway track in Tehkhand, Okhla, the police said.

An argument ensued and the accused took a pair of scissors from Jharna's bag and stabbed her in the neck, they said.

He covered the body with a plastic bag and broke her mobile phone.

He disposed the scissors and blood-stained clothes in a drain, the police said.

Police have recovered those and the victim's mobile phone, they added.

The woman was married and has two kids.

The accused is married as well, the police said.

