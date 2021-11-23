Delhi Metro Rail Corporation unveils indigenious driver training prototype

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in association with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Monday launched the first prototype of an indigenous Rolling Stock Driver Training System (RSDTS).

It also demonstrated the functioning of a Super Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, which is being developed as a monitoring system for equipment and assets to rationalise maintenance periodicity, manpower requirement and spare management.

The RSTDS and the demonstration of the SCADA system were launched by Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Mangu Singh, MD, DMRC. DMRC and BEL had signed an MoU in September to develop RSDTS that would be useful to train metro train drivers. “This system will be used to evaluate the driving skills of a train operator periodically for safety considerations. It will be the first indigenously developed universal train driving simulator that can be modified for any metro system or railway,” said a senior DMRC official.

Currently, DMRC imports these products from foreign OEMs at a very high cost. Also, the designs available with DMRC so far are suitable for use with a single-type of rolling stock and signalling. “It is difficult and cost-prohibitive to make changes at a later date. The RSDTS being developed indigenously has the facility of the same core software to be utilised for creating different combinations of rolling stock, signalling and line profiles, by changing the input data files, along with minor hardware changes in the driving desk,” an official said.

The official added: “This will enhance the flexibility of the training system and result in major cost saving for DMRC, as the same system can be used for multiple stocks and different routes.”