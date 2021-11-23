Expect lesser queues as 20 Delhi Jal Board services to shift online 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ensure customers don’t have to wait in long queues for any Delhi Jal Board (DJB) services, the water utility decided to shift 20 services of Zonal Revenue Offices to M-Sewa app and djb.gov.in, and make the process completely faceless.

Water Minister and Chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Satyendar Jain announced this decision on Monday. “The Delhi Government will provide all the services online to deliver these to consumers in a transparent and time-bound manner. This will have a huge long-term benefit, now people will not have to stand in long queues and everything can now be done online through a single click.” DJB said in a statement.

In the previous meeting, the water minister instructed DJB officials to take strict actions on meter readers who were not doing their job properly. In light of this issue and a few similar problems, the board decided to make all the systems completely online and transparent.

“Help desks will be set up in every zone to help each and every citizen of Delhi to avail the online DJB services and register their grievances. Each zone will have a help desk to assist the consumers in case they face any issue while availing of the online services,” said Jain.

Some of the 20 services that the DJB will online include, Apply for new water/sewer connections, Apply for regularization of unauthorised water connections, Apply for Disconnection, Apply for a rainwater harvesting Certificate, Apply for DJB water tanker, Apply for Bore Well Permission, Apply for address correction, Any grievance related to water/sewer bills, Download Rainwater harvesting Certificate, and more.