STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Man held for stabbing woman co-worker in Delhi's Okhla

The accused, Chand Alam alias Farz, (26), was already married to another woman and was outraged by the victim’s relationship with one Suraj.

Published: 23rd November 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Stabbing

An FIR has been filed under relevant sections of IPC. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Police has arrested a 26-year-old man from southeast Delhi’s Okhla area for allegedly stabbing his woman co-worker to death with a pair of scissors. The accused, Chand Alam alias Farz, (26), was already married to another woman and was outraged by the victim’s relationship with one Suraj.

The deceased was identified as Jharna (37), a resident of Okhla. Both the accused and the victim used to work in the same export company in Pul Prahladpur. The incident took place on Saturday. The police found the body on Sunday covered in a plastic sack. 

They said the woman was walking towards a bus stop after work when the accused dragged her to a nearby abandoned quarter near the railway track, Tehkhand in Okhla. Both had a heated argument over her alleged affair with Suraj, after which Farz killed the woman.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that in February, the accused came to know that Jharna also had an affair with Suraj. After he felt like a jilted lover, the accused conspired to kill her. “On 21st November, Farz met Jharna at Badarpur bus stop and took her to an abandoned quarter near the railway track, Tehkhand, Okhla. He forced her to make physical relations. They argued about her affair with Suraj. He took out the scissors from her bag and stabbed her on the neck,” said an investigating official.

Farz covered her body with a plastic katta, broke her phone with a stone and threw the scissors and blood-stained clothes in a nullah.  The police arrested Farz from Indira Kalyan Vihar. The pair of scissors, blood-stained clothes and the victim’s mobile phone were also recovered. An FIR has been filed under relevant sections of IPC. Further investigation is underway. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi Crimes
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp