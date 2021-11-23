Man held for stabbing woman co-worker in Delhi's Okhla

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Police has arrested a 26-year-old man from southeast Delhi’s Okhla area for allegedly stabbing his woman co-worker to death with a pair of scissors. The accused, Chand Alam alias Farz, (26), was already married to another woman and was outraged by the victim’s relationship with one Suraj.

The deceased was identified as Jharna (37), a resident of Okhla. Both the accused and the victim used to work in the same export company in Pul Prahladpur. The incident took place on Saturday. The police found the body on Sunday covered in a plastic sack.

They said the woman was walking towards a bus stop after work when the accused dragged her to a nearby abandoned quarter near the railway track, Tehkhand in Okhla. Both had a heated argument over her alleged affair with Suraj, after which Farz killed the woman.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that in February, the accused came to know that Jharna also had an affair with Suraj. After he felt like a jilted lover, the accused conspired to kill her. “On 21st November, Farz met Jharna at Badarpur bus stop and took her to an abandoned quarter near the railway track, Tehkhand, Okhla. He forced her to make physical relations. They argued about her affair with Suraj. He took out the scissors from her bag and stabbed her on the neck,” said an investigating official.

Farz covered her body with a plastic katta, broke her phone with a stone and threw the scissors and blood-stained clothes in a nullah. The police arrested Farz from Indira Kalyan Vihar. The pair of scissors, blood-stained clothes and the victim’s mobile phone were also recovered. An FIR has been filed under relevant sections of IPC. Further investigation is underway.