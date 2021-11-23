STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Slight rise in minimum temperature in Delhi; air quality in poor category

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Published: 23rd November 2021 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Winter, Cold, Delhi

The national capital on November 17 had recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest of the season by far.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The minimum temperature in the city rose slightly on Tuesday to settle at 14.4 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The national capital on November 17 had recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest of the season by far.

In 2020, the lowest minimum temperature in the month of November was recorded on November 23 at 6.3 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius, the weather office has forecast.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the poor category in the morning, data from CPCB showed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi weather air quality index
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp