DIAL says IGI airport to be free of carbon emission by 2030

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport is set to become a Net-Zero Carbon Emission Airport by 2030, much ahead of the IPCC’s 2050 target adopted by all major industries across the world.

The announcement was made by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar in a video message displayed by Airport Council International (ACI) during an event called, “Delivering the net-zero airport of the future”.

“We are on a strong environmental progress journey and are confident to become net-zero carbon emission airport by 2030, following the Airport Carbon Accreditation guidelines. We have initiated various environmentally sustainable programmes such as the adoption of electric vehicles among others. We will continue to develop best-in the class infrastructure and provide services using sustainable technologies,” said Kumar.

DIAL is minimizing the adverse impact of its activities on the environment with necessary pollution control systems and safeguards. It has implemented various programmes such as the use of renewable energy, multiple passenger connectivity networks and stakeholder partnership programmes.

DIAL has also taken several technologically advanced measures such as the adoption of electric vehicles and Taxibots. Taxibot (a semi-robotic vehicle used as a means of taxiing the plane to the runway) was introduced in 2019 for commercial operation.