STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Emergency steps cured Delhi air: Survey

Scientists have attributed the reduction in air pollution to the restrictions on polluting activities such as construction, thermal power plants and truck movement in the NCR.

Published: 24th November 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Pollution, Delhi pollution, Delhi air pollution, Delhi smog

All construction and demolition activities were banned in Delhi till Nov 21. (File Photo | Express)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As air quality in the national capital improved significantly over the past few days, an analysis by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) shows that pollution levels came down nearly by 15 to 20 per cent during this time.

Scientists at IITM Pune’s air quality early warning system said that the reduction in air pollution was a result of the slew of emergency measures announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for Delhi and NCR states to curb major pollution sources on 16 November.

The CAQM announced the measures after holding a joint meeting with Delhi and NCR states on directions of the Supreme Court. The early warning system had forecast the city’s overall air quality to slip into ‘severe’ or the upper end of the same category on 17 and 18 November. But instead on both days, the air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘very poor’ zone.

The scientists have attributed this reduction to the restrictions on polluting activities such as construction, thermal power plants and truck movement in the NCR. “When the commission announced these measures, the air quality forecasts for the week were already in place. Without these measures, air quality in Delhi, as per the IITM EWS forecast, could have reached the upper end of the severe category. Imposing these slew of measures, CAQM managed to improve air quality by at least 15-22 per cent,” said  IITM Pune scientist Sachin Ghude.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi air quality Delhi Air Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology Commission for Air Quality Management Delhi Air Quality Index Delhi AQI
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp