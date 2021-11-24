STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIR against Sambit Patra over ‘forged’ video of Arvind Kejriwal

Published: 24th November 2021 10:57 AM

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A court on Tuesday ordered for registration of an FIR against BJP leader and party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra for allegedly releasing a fabricated video of CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoor passed the order and posted the matter for hearing on February 3.

According to the complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi, Sambit Patra released a fabricated video of CM Arvind Kejriwal, where he was praising the three contentious farm laws which have recently been repealed by the central government.

“Sambit Patra had released and published a fabricated video of CM Arvind Kejriwal. The alleged video was published on the Twitter handle of a proposed accused with an intent to cause provocation against Kejriwal amongst the farmers who repose strong faith in him,” the complaint stated.

The complaint stated that the alleged video also maligned the reputation of Kejriwal and is also purported to cause provocation leading to a situation of rioting in the community. The AAP leader filed a complaint with the court after no action was taken in the matter by the Delhi Police.

“Despite a complaint dated 02.02.2021 made to Station House Officer of IP Estate Police Station and complaint dated 04.02.2021 made to DCP Central, no action was taken in the matter,” the complaint added.

