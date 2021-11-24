STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

I-T department detects Rs 400 crore black income after raids on two Delhi-NCR realty groups

The unidentified groups engaged in construction of commercial and residential projects were searched on November 17.

Published: 24th November 2021 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

After demonetisation, raids were almost a daily affair for the Enforcement Directorate, IT personnel and CBI. Over Rs 266 crore found at a Malappuram bank and the raids on the former TN Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao at his office and residence were a few instances that stood out.

Image used for representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department has detected an estimated undisclosed income of Rs 400 crore after it raided two real estate groups based in Delhi and the national capital region, the CBDT said on Wednesday.

The unidentified groups engaged in construction of commercial and residential projects were searched on November 17.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement that the preliminary analysis of the seized data found that the groups were receiving part of the sale consideration in cash against the sale of flats and such cash is not recorded in the books of accounts.

It claimed, there is a "large scale tax evasion" and due tax on such income has not been offered.

"The evidence gathered so far, prima facie, indicates that undisclosed income could be to the tune of about Rs 400 crore," the statement said, adding Rs 10 crore cash was seized during the raids.

The CBDT said evidence gathered during the action indicated that unaccounted income that was earned was routed into the business through non-descript and non-functional shell entities run by professional entry providers or employees/associates of the group working as directors.

"One of the groups has also been found to be using a network of charitable organisations engaged in educational activities, purportedly for the purpose of tax evasion and financing its real estate business," it said.

"Evidence has also been found showing that the books of accounts maintained and produced before tax authorities are doctored by 'reversal of payables', 'diminution of investment' and 'bad debts written- off'," it said.

Certain instances of non-genuine claim of expenses by way of bogus purchases by connected parties from non-existent suppliers have also come to notice, the statement said.

It said certain "evidences" of cash payments made to various parties towards securing land deals and other contracts and making various unaccounted expenses in real estate activities have also been unearthed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Income Tax Department
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp