Kerala students claim 'racist comments' posted against them during virtual orientation by Ramjas college

According to a college official, the principal has asked the concerned teachers to probe the matter.

Published: 24th November 2021 12:54 AM

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  A section of students from Kerala on Tuesday claimed 'racist comments' were posted against them in a virtual orientation session hosted by Delhi University's Ramjas college.

The comments have been removed and it is suspected that they were posted by an outsider who is not a student of the college, the official said.

According to the group, during the online class of BCom (Honours) on Monday, “racist comments” were posted against them alleging that the students from the southern state scored high marks due to unfair methods adopted by their state board.

They demanded action against those who made the alleged derogatory comments.

When admissions on the basis of the first cut-off list had begun, a large number of students from the Kerala board had applied to the Delhi University with a majority of them being perfect scorers.

