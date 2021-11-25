Artificial graft used for patient's tumour removal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a 10-hour-long surgery, a cancer patient successfully underwent the removal of tumour in the groin area. To restore blood supply to the leg and save a limb, artificial grafts were put. The surgery was performed at Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute (PSRI) Hospital by a team of doctors comprising Dr Gaurav Gupta, senior consultant and head cardiovascular surgery and senior oncosurgeon Dr Rudra Acharya.

The patient was diagnosed with cancer in the groin area 10 years back and had undergone multiple surgeries and radiotherapy at different hospitals. The diagnosis showed a tumour was lodged in the groin which was surrounding the major arteries and veins of the right leg. Its removal would have led to loss of blood supply, and hence there was a risk of loss of lower limb.

The removal of tumour posed a grave risk as the patient possibly could lead a life without a limb. The case was evaluated by Dr Rudra Acharya, and Dr Gaurav Gupta. The doctors made a plan to remove the tumour and to restore the blood supply which would be disrupted, artificially. Accordingly, the tumour was removed but the limb was preserved by putting artificial grafts to arteries and veins re-establishing blood supply to the leg hence saving the limb. The surgery lasted for more than 10 hours with more than 16 units of blood being used.

“It was an extremely complicated surgery to perform as there were multiple issues involved. More than the tumour removal, it was restoring the blood supply back to the lower which was far more challenging,” said Dr Gupta.