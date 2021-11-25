STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi riots: Court lauds 'improved coordination' between police, prosecution

Published: 25th November 2021

Delhi Riots

Scenes during riots in Northeast Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday said that the coordination between the police officials and prosecution in the riots cases saw marked improvement over the last few months.

It also noted the probe has been good in some cases and not good in others.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat made the remarks while framing charges of rioting, arson, and mischief against five accused named Gulfam, Shanu, Atir, Osama, and Zarif in one of the February 2020 riots cases, to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

"Before parting, I must state that investigation in the riots cases have been, in some cases good and in some cases, not good but over the last few months, under the effective supervision of worthy DCP Sanjay Kumar Sain, the coordination between the police officials and prosecution and in ensuring the presence of the police officials and diligence in filing reports and supplementary charge-sheets by SHO Rajeev Bhardwaj have seen marked improvement.

In October, the judge had pulled up the police officers over lack of coordination and their "confused conduct" in connection with a riots case.

In August, he had come down heavily on the police for investigating a riots case for nine months without even knowing the case details.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi in February 2020, after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiraled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

