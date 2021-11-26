STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre's response sought on Covid-19 booster jab by Delhi High Court

The bench was hearing various issues concerning the Covid-19 crisis and also stressed upon the need and efficacy of the booster dose for those who have been completely vaccinated.

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading

The court took note of other foreign countries, including the US and in Europe, which have permitted booster dose. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre over administering booster shots of Covid-19 vaccine. A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh also sought the timeline within which the same is proposed to be rolled out, if needed.

“Let the Union of India file an affidavit for administration of booster dose and timeline within which it is proposed to be rolled out on the Aarogya Setu App, if it is necessary,” said the court. The court took note of other foreign countries, including the US and in Europe, which have permitted booster dose.

“As per news reports, even Israel is also promoting the administration of booster dose. On the other hand, it appears from reports that the stand of experts is that at present there is no medical evidence to support the administration of booster dose,” the court said.

The court will now take up the matter in December. The bench was hearing various issues concerning the Covid-19 crisis and also stressed upon the need and efficacy of the booster dose for those who have been completely vaccinated. It further said the level of antibodies in a fully-vaccinated person’s body fall with the passage of time and that the said aspect was raising a lot of concerns in the minds of people.

Plea opposes Covid self-declaration form
The Delhi High Court Thursday sought response of the Centre and DGCA on a plea seeking to do away with the mandatory online self-declaration form, provided under the Air Suvidha App, which has to be filled up by the passengers before boarding a flight that they are Covid-19 negative. The court issued notices on the petition which said the self-declaration form requires knowledge of technology and a smartphone along with the seat number which is not there with many passengers. 

