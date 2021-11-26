STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi pollution: City's air quality further deteriorates, AQI slips to 368

The PM 10 was recorded at 376 in the 'very poor' category and PM 2.5 was recorded at 224 in the 'very poor' category at 7:50 am.

Published: 26th November 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi is currently battling with problems of pollution and rising COVID-19 cases.

A man is seen walking wearing a mickey mouse costume at Rajpath, which is covered by thick layer of smog. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital on Friday morning slipped to 368 in the 'very poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The PM 10 was recorded at 376 in the 'very poor' category and PM 2.5 was recorded at 224 in the 'very poor' category at 7:50 am. Gurugram and Noida recorded AQI of 350 and 463 respectively in the "very poor" and "severe" categories.

"The AQI today indicates 'Very Poor' category. Local surface winds are relatively low for the next 3 days that reduces the dispersion of pollutants leading to the deterioration of air quality but within the 'upper end of very poor' category for the next three days," SAFAR said in a bulletin.

It further said that on November 29 local surface winds are likely to increase resulting in improvement of air quality but remains within the 'Very Poor' category.

"Local emissions and weather (Mixing layer height and wind speed) are likely to be the dominant factors controlling air quality. Effective fire count is 219 and its per cent share in Delhi's PM2.5 is 6 per cent," it added.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi today recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature recorded was 28 degrees Celsius. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has once again decided to reimpose a ban on construction and demolition activities following Supreme Court's directions. In view of an improvement in the air quality, the ban on construction and demolition activities was lifted on November 22.

The physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions are scheduled to resume from Monday. The ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, will continue till December 3.

