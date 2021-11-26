STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

NDMC doctors to go on strike over delay in salary and dearness allowance

Their salaries have been pending since two months and dearness allowance, five months. Medical bodies too have come forward and extended support to the protesting doctors.

Published: 26th November 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Protest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Senior doctors from hospitals under the administration of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Thursday have decided to go on strike next week to demand for dearness allowance (DA) and protest against the delay in salary.

Municipal Corporation Doctors’ Association president Dr RR Gautam said it was decided in a general body meeting that senior doctors would stop their work to raise voice over genuine demands of timely disbursement of all salaries, arrears and revision of DA.

“There are nearly 1,000 senior doctors across all NDMC hospitals. So, only those under the north civic body will go on strike,” said Dr Gautam. Resident doctors of NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital went on an indefinite strike from Monday. Their salaries have been pending since two months and DA, five months. 
Medical bodies too have come forward and extended support to the protesting doctors.

Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) in a letter to the Delhi L-G said that it stood in support of the protesting resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital. “We would hereby urge you to kindly intervene and take necessary measures for addressing the issues,” it said.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) too wrote to the L-G citing that NDMC doctors every year face the same situation, yet there had not been a concrete redressal of the issue. The Delhi Medical Council also had a meeting with resident doctors and took note of the financial insecurity that they were facing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NDMC NDMC Doctors
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp