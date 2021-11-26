NDMC doctors to go on strike over delay in salary and dearness allowance

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior doctors from hospitals under the administration of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Thursday have decided to go on strike next week to demand for dearness allowance (DA) and protest against the delay in salary.

Municipal Corporation Doctors’ Association president Dr RR Gautam said it was decided in a general body meeting that senior doctors would stop their work to raise voice over genuine demands of timely disbursement of all salaries, arrears and revision of DA.

“There are nearly 1,000 senior doctors across all NDMC hospitals. So, only those under the north civic body will go on strike,” said Dr Gautam. Resident doctors of NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital went on an indefinite strike from Monday. Their salaries have been pending since two months and DA, five months.

Medical bodies too have come forward and extended support to the protesting doctors.

Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) in a letter to the Delhi L-G said that it stood in support of the protesting resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital. “We would hereby urge you to kindly intervene and take necessary measures for addressing the issues,” it said.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) too wrote to the L-G citing that NDMC doctors every year face the same situation, yet there had not been a concrete redressal of the issue. The Delhi Medical Council also had a meeting with resident doctors and took note of the financial insecurity that they were facing.