Charge sheet anomaly: Delhi High Court relief for police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed a trial court which had ordered a legal action against two police officals for filing two distinct charge sheets in a minor’s rape and kidnapping case.

Justice Anu Malhotra sought a status report from the Delhi Police and stayed an earlier order issued by a sessions’ court on November 24 where it had observed that the action of the officers was mala fide and vicious.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Geeta Luthra submitted that the charge sheet filed was at variance of facts for which the police officers had made amendments, the copy of which has been filed on court record. There was no deliberated or motivated act on the part of the police officers and that it was an inadvertent error, she submitted.

The sessions’ court had earlier directed the Commissioner of Police to initiate inquiry against the SHO and IO and register a case for committing fraud upon the court. The officials filed a petition in high court challenging the order of November 24 as also previous orders wherein the sessions court also sought expunging of the said remarks and directions against the petitioner.

The case pertains to a rape and kidnapping of a minor in Delhi’s Madanpur Khader neighbourhood.

The Delhi Police officials were rebuked by a trial court for filing two distinct charge sheets with one of them at the absence of crucial information.