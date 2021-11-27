Farmers' protest anniversary: This senior citizen inspired many to stay put for one year at 86

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defying police deployment, barricades and water cannons, thousands of farmers entered the national capital on November 26 last year and began their protests against the Centre’s farm laws. In the last 12 months, several of them left the protest site to be with their families or get back to work. Most of them joined in alternate batches.

However, there are senior citizens who did not leave the place even for a second. They have been at the protest site for 365 days. Winter, summer, rains, Covid and opposition from the establishment, nothing deterred them.

Nishtar Singh Grewal (86)

He survived lathi charge, heat and cold waves and even had a bout of Covid during which he was on oxygen. But this old man from Ludhiana did not leave the protest site even for a day to see his wife and children. Rather, he had become a popular figure for the massage service he provided to his fellow farmers.

“I was 85 when I came here and now I have turned 86. I am not out! In the last year, I saw the worst of days. There was no toilet and water, but I did not lose hope and spirit. Me and my son travelled daily to Kurukshetra to get milk to make tea for the farmers. Later, youngsters from Haryana and Punjab came forward and helped us. Many left and came back after two or six months but I decided that I will not leave this place until the Central government repeals the farms laws,” says Nishtar, who owns 1.6 acres where he grows rice and wheat.

Sharing his journey, he said, “I fell ill and was on oxygen support during the second wave of the pandemic. The young farmers and their family members called me, requested me to go home. But I was stubborn and said that I will leave this site only after the law is repealed and our demands are met. After that, they provided medical services here inside my camp. For me, it is not a protest. It is a fight for the rights of farmers, their families and future generations. I am happy, even if it means that I die here fighting for my farmer brothers.”

Gurdev Singh (70)

He is also staying put at Singhu border since the first day of protests. Breaking into tears, he said, “It (repealing laws) is a victory for us, especially for farmers who have small pieces of land. For a full year, it was a war for us. They called us Khalistani, Pakistani terrorists, Naxalites. Did not see that our sons and daughters are fighting for the nation at the borders.”

Gurdev is moved by the warmth of the locals. “Watching our sacrifice, residents and shopkeepers came forward to help. But actors like Kangana Ranaut should be punished for saying that Sikhs should be crushed under the shoes like mosquitoes. We are citizens of this country and true Indians,” said the man from Jalandhar.

Sadhu Singh Kacharwal (63)

His tractor was the first to enter the national capital. He also got injured in laathi charge. “I am still here and so is my tractor. We turned it into a room by covering it with sheets. We struggled for one year without meeting our family and children. It is good that Modi finally realised that farmers are fighting for the right cause. But there are other demands. Until all these demands are met, our protest will continue.”