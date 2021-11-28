BJP MP Gautam Gambhir receives another death threat; third in six days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after receiving death threat from Pakistan ISIS, former cricketer and BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir has received the third threatening e-mail from an ID called “ISIS Kashmir”.



The mail read, “Delhi Police and IPS Shweta cannot do anything. Our spies are present in Delhi Police”.

IPS Chauhan is currently posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central District.

“Your Delhi Police and IPS Chauhan can’t uproot anything. Our spies are also present in the police. All the information is being received about you,” read the e-mail received at around 1:37 AM from isiskashmir@yahoo.com.

Earlier, on November 24, Gambhir’s personal secretary Gaurav Arora filed a complaint saying, “We have received an email from ISIS Kashmir on the official email of sir today at 9.32 pm. The mail states death threats to the MP sir and his family. I, therefore, request you to kindly look into the matter and make adequate arrangements and lodge an First Information Report.”

After the first threat mail, security was beefed up outside Gambhir’s house by police but the cricketer-turned-politician received another mail with a video attached with it showing his house.

Police later identified that the footage was old but they sent the mail to google to access the IP address of the sender.

The cyber cell team of Central District and Special Cell is investigating the matter jointly and has identified that the threatening email was sent by a man from Karachi, Pakistan. Police said the DCP was informed over a phone call about the second death threat from the same e-mail ID at 2.32 pm on Wednesday.