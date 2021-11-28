STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man held with pistol, live round at Kashmere Gate Metro Station

The man, a resident of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, works as a carpenter in Gurugram, said the official.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old man was apprehended by the CISF at the Kashmere Gate Delhi Metro station for carrying a country-made pistol and a live bullet round in his luggage, an official said on Sunday.

They said the passenger was intercepted at the station on Saturday during security check.

Since carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside the metro network and the man could not furnish a government authorisation for carrying the pistol and the 8mm bore bullet, he was handed over to the local police for investigation, said a CISF official.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to secure and provide a counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region.

