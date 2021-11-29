STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi civic polls: AAP’s 'MCD Badlav' drive to oust BJP from power

The 'MCD Badlav' campaign will be launched by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who is also the convenor of the AAP Delhi unit.

Published: 29th November 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to launch a “massive campaign” on December 2, ahead of the Delhi civic polls early next year, to oust the BJP from power. The “MCD Badlav” campaign will be launched by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who is also the convenor of the AAP Delhi unit.

“With the municipal elections around the corner, the AAP is preparing for a large-scale ‘MCD Badlav’ campaign, which will be launched on December 2,” Rai said. As part of the campaign, the party will also start a huge membership drive, he added.

The party will use a mobile application to run and manage the campaign, Rai said, adding that senior AAP leaders will provide training to the party workers to ensure that the app is used effectively by them 
during the campaign.

“Everyone will be given complete training on how to operate the app and how to upload the data,” he said.
Rai said all the party members, MLAs, councillors and office-bearers would be given responsibilities to run the campaign.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD Badlav
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp