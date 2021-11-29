Delhi civic polls: AAP’s 'MCD Badlav' drive to oust BJP from power

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to launch a “massive campaign” on December 2, ahead of the Delhi civic polls early next year, to oust the BJP from power. The “MCD Badlav” campaign will be launched by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who is also the convenor of the AAP Delhi unit.

“With the municipal elections around the corner, the AAP is preparing for a large-scale ‘MCD Badlav’ campaign, which will be launched on December 2,” Rai said. As part of the campaign, the party will also start a huge membership drive, he added.

The party will use a mobile application to run and manage the campaign, Rai said, adding that senior AAP leaders will provide training to the party workers to ensure that the app is used effectively by them

during the campaign.

“Everyone will be given complete training on how to operate the app and how to upload the data,” he said.

Rai said all the party members, MLAs, councillors and office-bearers would be given responsibilities to run the campaign.