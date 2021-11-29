Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia challenges Punjab education model

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the elections around the corner in Punjab, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Sunday released a list of 250 government schools transformed in the last five years and called upon his Punjab counterpart Pargat Singh to do the same.

Comparing the developments in schools by both the governments, Sisodia also invited Singh to “visit and witness the revolution” the Delhi government had brought to the field of education in the last five years.

Challenging Singh to release the list of 250 Punjab government schools, Sisodia said, “Release a list of government schools in Punjab so that the education model of Punjab can also be studied to hold a debate on both the education models so that the people of Punjab can understand that which state’s education model is better.”

He added, “The changes that have been introduced in Delhi’s education system in the past 5-6 years have forced other parts of the country to think and discuss education. It is a matter of great pride that education is finally becoming an important issue in the politics of the country.”

Sisodia also urged his counterpart to debate with AAP on Delhi’s education model against that of Punjab. “Delhi government can also release a list of 1,000 government schools in Delhi and invite Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh to visit them. Since Singh has asked for a list of 250 schools, he should visit these 250 schools first. He should also bring media along so that the people of Punjab can also witness the world-class infrastructure and quality education of Delhi government schools and compare it with the education system of Punjab,” Sisodia said.