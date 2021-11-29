Delhi government launches TV show to help children pitch start-up ideas

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government on Sunday launched the ‘Business Blasters’ programme, a first-of-its-kind televised event that will give students of classes 11 and 12 an opportunity to present their start-up ideas to investors. The show will include students’ business ideas, short listed from 51,000 entries by 3, 00,000students.

“The show is providing a launch pad for students’ business ideas and encouraging a problem-solving mindset among them, which will benefit India’s economy,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The first episode of ‘Business Blasters’, which was aired on prominent TV channels on Sunday, saw three teams competing against each other.

The first team headed by Yash, who comes from a migrant family in Kanpur, pitched their idea of ‘Speaksters’, which sells high quality, low cost and high performance Bluetooth speakers. The second idea, ‘Hebi Compost’, was pitched by Harsh, who comes from a middle-class family residing in Kalyanpuri. ‘Hebi Compost’ intends to create an eco-friendly world by making high-quality compost.

The third business idea was presented by 16-year-old Divyanshi, who runs an online business ‘Divine Creations’.