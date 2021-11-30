Cannot quash FIR in heinous offences: Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The high court dismissed a petition which sought quashing the First Information Report (FIR) after both parties in a case reached a settlement.

“Merely reaching on the compromise or settling the disputes cannot be a ground for the quashing of the FIR in such heinous offences,” the court order stated.

As per the petition, a woman from Panchkula married a Delhi man, and moved a protection petition before Punjab & Haryana High Court at Chandigarh fearing honour killing by her parents. The marriage ended in divorce, and the woman and father filed a complaint against the man, accusing him of rape, molestation, among other charges.

Later, both families filed a petition they have amicably settled the dispute. “Upon careful consideration, the offences are certainly heinous and not private in nature,” the court said.