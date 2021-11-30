DDMA tells health dept to prepare for tackling Omicron

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday said the health

department of the state government has been advised to be well-prepared and ensure adequate availability of beds, medicines, oxygen, among others to tackle any emergency situation that may arise due to the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

The DDMA chaired its 27th meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in Delhi in light of the new strain. Led by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, the meeting was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, ministers Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gehlot, Chief Secretary Dr VK Paul, Dr SK Singh from NCDC and AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria.

“The current situation as regards positivity, testing, hospital infrastructure, vaccination, enforcement of Covid-appropriate behavior was reviewed in detail. After detailed deliberations, it was decided to continue strict adherence to the ‘Test, Track, Treat’ strategy with special focus on surveillance, isolation of positive cases, contact-tracing and strict enforcement of Covid- appropriate behaviour,” said a DDMA official.

It was also emphasised that the pace of vaccination should be enhanced. In the meeting it was decided that officials should be advised to strictly enforce the guidelines for international arrivals.“It was stressed that necessary institutional mechanisms be put in place for rigorous surveillance of international passengers, isolation of positive cases, monitoring of person in-home quarantine, timely genome testing and effective dissemination of evidence-based information to avoid any panic,” the DDMA official said.

