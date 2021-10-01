Delhi High Court takes suo motu cognisance of shootout, seeks government’s response

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the Rohini court shootout that left three dead and said there was a need for proper and effective deployment of a sufficient number of police personnel in courts.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Delhi Police, Delhi government and the Centre, as well as the Delhi High Court Bar Association, and directed that suggestions in the form of an affidavit or a report be filed on the issue of maintaining security at courts.

“We have taken suo motu cognisance of the incident which took place in Rohini court. This court wants valuable suggestions for security at all court complexes in Delhi,” said the Chief Justice.

The bench said that there was a need for a fool-proof entry system, installation of metal detectors, CCTV cameras points, and proper training of police personnel.