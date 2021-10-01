Restricted physical hearings till October 30 in Delhi HC, districts courts

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court and city district courts will continue to hold restricted physical hearings till October 30, said the HC registry on Thursday.

The HC stated that the existing system of hearing, in which some notified benches hold court physically with an option for parties to appear on a virtual link, would continue. District courts will have around three-fourth of their judicial officers sitting physically.

Remaining judges and judicial officers in the HC and district courts, would hold court through a virtual mode.

The order said that the cases instituted in 2019 before the HC would also be taken up with effect from October 4 and all pending cases listed from October 4-30 will be adjourned en bloc.

“All the Principal District and Sessions Judges and Principal Judge, Family Court shall prepare a roster of judicial officers of their districts in such a manner that w.e.f. 04.10.2021, on any given day, around 3/4th of the total strength of judicial officers shall hold court physically, while the others shall hold the court through virtual mode. The aforesaid arrangement shall continue up to 30.10.2021,” said the office order issued for district courts.

Last month, the HC announced it would start physical hearings in a restricted manner from August 31, following which two division benches and 10 single-judge benches conducted proceedings physically and the remaining benches continued to take up matters through video conferencing.