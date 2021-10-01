STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tipplers disappointed, staff jobless as 259 booze vends shut in Delhi

The private vends were closed on Thursday evening as per the Aam Aadmi Party’s new excise policy.

A private liquor shop near Shivaji Bus Terminal.

A private liquor shop near Shivaji Bus Terminal. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Rajkumar is a shattered man. He had recently renovated his shop. It cost him Rs 1.5 crore. Now, the shop he works at, like 259 private vends, has been forced to down its shutter.

The private vends were closed on Thursday evening as per the AAP’s new excise policy. Under this, all 850 liquor vends including the 260-odd outlets have been given to private firms through open tender.

“All of us are going to be rendered jobless from tomorrow,” says Rajkumar, supervisor of Delhi Liquor Shop, Sarojini Nagar. The shop owned by Abbey Business & Company also recently installed three-four vending machines with beer and light alcoholic beverages for ‘Pick and Go’.

“About 15-16 people from salesman, accountants to housekeepers and other staff will lose their jobs,” bemoans Rajkumar who lives in a one-room accommodation with his wife and son at Sangam Vihar.

The new license holders will start the retail of liquor from November 17. Till then, only government liquor and wine shops will remain open for the public. The government vends will shut on November 16.

A disappointed customer returning back from a shop, said, “Although the government shops are still open, they don’t have variety. These private vends have a variety of beers, alcohols, wines which are not available at the government shops.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government issued a statement saying people need not worry. “Delhi is going to witness a transition phase in liquor management. However, the Delhi government is ensuring that the residents don’t face problems. The government-owned liquor shops have been instructed to make sure they have sufficient stocks to fulfill the demand during this period. The liquor shops have been directed to release payments on time to suppliers so that the supply chains don’t get choked,” reads the statement.

