Deakin University and OP Jindal Global University turn partners

NEW DELHI: Australia’s Deakin University and OP Jindal Global University have announced the establishment of the Jindal and Deakin Education Partnership to be based out of the JGU campus in Sonipat.

According to a statement from the JGU, the initiative will offer innovative models of global education, training and research for students in India. This will also ensure that JGU is able to fulfill the larger vision of the status of the ‘Institution of Eminence’ conferred on it by the central government.

The partnership aims to provide opportunities for students from India and other parts of the world to have an international campus experience at Jindal and Deakin universities.

This one-of-a-kind initiative is a boost to the ongoing India-Australia Education Initiative and was signed in the presence of Deputy Australian High Commissioner to India, Ian Biggs.

Biggs highlighted the importance of such strategic partnerships and said academic collaborations like this are important for strong bilateral relationships such as between India and Australia.