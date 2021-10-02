Delhi court denies bail to man who forged Aadhaar card 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court has denied bail to a man who allegedly represented himself as a Hindu to marry a girl by showing a fake Aadhaar card, forcibly converted her to Islam and threatened her with death when she protested.

Denying relief, Metropolitan Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh said that there is no reason to disbelieve that the complainant married the accused in a temple and then re-married with Islamic rights under pressure to secure the future of her child.

The allegations that the accused forged the Aadhaar card and married another woman in a similar manner are yet to be investigated, the judge said. “If released on bail, there is a likelihood of the accused tampering with the evidence and influencing the witnesses.”

Singh sought the intervention of police chief Rakesh Asthana for investigation by an appropriate branch or unit of the police considering the level of allegations and counter-allegations.

He noted that the local police were unable to get the information regarding the forged Aadhaar card from the UIDAI.

“Preparation of a forged Aadhaar card involves serious ramifications and the likelihood of a well-equipped gang in such activity cannot be ruled out. The forgery might entail serious consequences to the national security as it is a vital document used as proof of citizenship,” the judge added.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused married her in a temple in 2010 by showing an Aadhaar card displaying the name ‘Rahul Sharma’, but on their daughter’s first birthday she came to know that he was a Muslim and his real name was Nooren.