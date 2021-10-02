Delhi High Court asks hospitals to grant study leave to doctors pursuing PG course

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked hospitals to grant study leave to doctors for pursuing further studies or for NEET PG preparation. A plea was filed by several doctors in state-run healthcare facilities such as Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

The court observed that doctors should not be unnecessarily pressurised for obtaining NOCs and other permissions.

The HC stated that NOC from respective hospitals should be considered adequate for the doctors to pursue further education.

The doctors after selection in NEET PG at different hospitals had applied for study leave of three years, issuance of a relieving order, and also submitted the requisite bonds. When the respective hospitals took no action, the appellants approached the court.

The court found merit in the contention of the appellants that the hospitals, where the appellants were working as doctors, had granted NOCs to them and therefore, there was approval and sanction for taking admission in PG courses.