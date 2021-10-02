STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court asks hospitals to grant study leave to doctors pursuing PG course

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked hospitals to grant study leave to doctors for pursuing further studies or for NEET PG preparation.

Published: 02nd October 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked hospitals to grant study leave to doctors for pursuing further studies or for NEET PG preparation. A plea was filed by several doctors in state-run healthcare facilities such as Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

The court observed that doctors should not be unnecessarily pressurised for obtaining NOCs and other permissions.

The HC stated that NOC from respective hospitals should be considered adequate for the doctors to pursue further education.

The doctors after selection in NEET PG at different hospitals had applied for study leave of three years, issuance of a relieving order, and also submitted the requisite bonds. When the respective hospitals took no action, the appellants approached the court.

The court found merit in the contention of the appellants that the hospitals, where the appellants were working as doctors, had granted NOCs to them and therefore, there was approval and sanction for taking admission in PG courses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi HC Delhi Doctors
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp