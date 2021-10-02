Delhi University colleges seeking 100 per cent cut-off: Many in despair, some fume at marking system

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The announcement of 100 per cent cut-off by many Delhi University colleges has drawn mixed reactions. While some raised doubts over the chances of admission, others questioned the CBSE for granting higher marks to students.

"There are three aspects to the whole admission situation. First, the CBSE has given higher marks to students to keep their parents silent. This is not the first time that 100 per cent cut-off is announced by colleges, but they have to deal with the increasing marks. Second, there is no data maintained by colleges as to how many students want to pursue these courses. The purpose of keeping a higher cut-off is to prevent over-admissions," said Abha Dev Habib from Miranda College.

Dev further said there was the option of entrance exam, but it was not a feasible solution. “Entrance examinations will further give rise to coaching centres. The real issue is the need for more colleges. There should be more public spending on education,” she added.

This year, in view of the Covid situation, the CBSE did not conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12. The results are being prepared with alternative schemes of assessment, according to which the students will be marked and the results for this academic year will be calculated. For Class 12 students, it has set up a 40:30:30 marking scheme.

“Nowadays many students are scoring 99 per cent or even 100 per cent marks. Last year too, the situation was similar. But yes, there is no doubt that such cut-off marks will lead to difficulty in admissions for others,” said Kunal Sehrawat from NSUI.

Avdhesh Kumar who scored 95.2 per cent said that such high cut-off often crash the dream of many students to study in reputed colleges. “Entrance exams should be made compulsory in prominent colleges. Students should get another chance to study in SRCC or Hindu college,” he noted.

Niharika Choudhary from Chandigarh who scores 96.8 per cent said that she didn’t even think of applying in Delhi University and already took admission in PGDAV College.