North Delhi Municipal Corporation to re-engage 700 contract teachers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday decided re-engage nearly 700 contractual primary teachers who had worked in schools till May 2020.

The proposal to re-engage 667 primary teachers was first approved by the education committee and then it was vetted by the commissioner.

According to an order issued by the civic body’s education department, these contractual teachers, who were engaged in 2019-2020, will be re-engaged up to March 2022 in the schools of North MCD or till regular teachers are selected through the DSSSB, whichever is earlier.

Officials said the move would benefit teachers whose contract was terminated last year. They further said the move had also been approved by the committee and it would benefit all the primary teachers who were hit hard after losing job during the coronavirus pandemic.