Smog tower reducing air pollution in Delhi

Gopal Rai said the smog tower at Connaught Place has started working at full capacity and primary results showed an 80 per cent reduction in pollution levels.

Smog towers installed at Connaught Place to curb air pollution.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the smog tower at Connaught Place has started working at full capacity and primary results showed an 80 per cent reduction in pollution levels. 

Rai said the large air purifier reduced PM2.5 level from 151 micrograms per cubic meter to 38 ‘g/m’, and PM10 concentration from 165 ‘g/m’ to 41 ‘g/m’.

"Primary results indicate the pollution levels have reduced by 80 percent," said Rai. A 16-member team of experts from Delhi Pollution Control Committee, IIT-Bombay, NBCC and Tata Projects has been formed to monitor the functioning of the smog tower. 

“It will submit its first report in three months. Based on the results of the two-year study, the government will take a call on installing more such structures,” the minister said. 

Sensors have been installed at the top and the bottom to measure PM2.5 and PM10 concentration in the air entering the smog tower and after it is cleaned, he said.

The over 24-meter-high structure was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 23.  The tower can purify air in a one-km radius around the structure, at a rate of around 1,000 cubic metres per second. 

