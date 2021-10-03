Three men open fire outside elderly woman's house in east Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three unidentified bike-borne men allegedly opened fire outside the house of a 78-year-old woman in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the elderly woman along with her family members were asleep, they said.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Three men arrived at the house and one of them who had a gun allegedly fired four rounds in the air following which the trio sped off, a senior police officer said.

The spot was also inspected by the police's crime team.

Three empty cartridges along with a live cartridge was recovered from the spot.

CCTV footage from and around the spot are being being scanned to identify the accused, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said a case has been registered under section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Arms Act.