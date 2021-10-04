Reducing traffic jam, checking garbage burning: Kejriwal announces 10-point 'Winter Action Plan'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday a 10-point "winter action plan" to tackle air pollution in Delhi that includes the formation of teams to check garbage burning, dust and vehicular emissions.

He claimed that the Centre and neighbouring states did not do anything to check stubble burning by farmers which will lead to air pollution in the winter season.

Kejriwal appealed to the Centre and states neighbouring Delhi to ensure free spraying of bio-decomposer for in-situ management of crop residue as his government was doing in the national capital.

Appealing to the governments to work together to clean the air, he said the Delhi government has formed 75 teams for inspection of construction sites to check dust pollution and there will also be special teams to monitor pollution hotspots in the city.

Steps will also be taken to address the traffic jam on 64 identified roads to reduce vehicular pollution.

The pollution under control (PUC) will be strictly followed with the formation of 500 teams to check the vehicles, he said.

A total of 250 teams have been formed to enforce a ban on garbage burning in the city.

Also, strengthening of green war rooms and a mass awareness campaign will be part of the winter action plan, Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said following in the footsteps of Delhi, the NCR areas should also ensure use of CNG-operated vehicles, use of clean fuel in thermal plants and other industries, hotspot monitoring and round-the-clock power supply to prevent the use of diesel generators.

He said currently, air pollution is under control in Delhi but it will start rising with stubble burning in the neighbouring states in winters.